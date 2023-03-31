Digital Week March 29

Joan Micklin Silver’s 1979 romantic comedy subverts the usual rom-com clichés in a smart-alecky story of Charlie, who falls head over heels for Laura, inconveniently married but conveniently ready to separate from her husband. Micklin Silver studies this couple with an amused and bemused eye and, in John Heard and Mary Beth Hurt, she has the perfect performers to make the pair sympathetically real but offbeat. Originally released as “Head Over Heels,” it was a flop, so Micklin Silver cut the happy ending and gave it the same title as the original novel for its 1982 rerelease. It works better that way, but the Criterion release—which has a fine new hi-def transfer—includes the original ending as one of the extras, along with a new interview with producing partners Amy Robinson, Griffin Dunne and Mark Metcalf (the latter two have small parts in the film); a 2005 Micklin Silver interview; and a 1983 German documentary about the director.