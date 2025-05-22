Digital Week – May 21st

Vicente Aranda—the best post-Bunuel Spanish director after Carlos Saura—made artfully erotic explorations of female sexuality for several decades (he died in 2015 at age 88). Film Movement Plus has resurrected a quartet of his films, a grab bag of his work that showcases his singular mix of seriousness, sleaziness and potent political commentary. “The Girl in the Yellow Panties” (1980) introduces a former Francoist writer who’s beguiled by his sexy young niece (played by Aranda’s muse, the great Victoria Abril, in one of her first—and most memorable—roles). Abril returns majestically in “Lovers” (1991), an absorbing true-life adultery drama a la “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” as a widowed landlord who seduces her young tenant as he tries to navigate pre-married life with his virginal fiancée (Maribel Verdu, another superb Spanish actress in one of her earliest starring roles). The other two Aranda films, 1994’s “The Turkish Passion” and 1998’s “The Naked Eye,” are like late-night Cinemax softcore flicks distinguished by Aranda’s precise direction and the performances of his leading ladies Ana Belén (“Turkish Passion”) and Laura Morante (“Naked Eye”).