The clever if blunt English title pretty much sums up the juvenile humor in this one-note black comedy about a butcher and his wife who, after accidentally discovering that the meat of vegans (cue hilarity!) is especially tasty, become serial killers to keep their stock of what they call “Iranian pork” for their satisfied customers. Writer-director Fabrice Éboué, who stars as the butcher, acts better than he directs or writes, but he did have the good sense to cast the great Marina Foïs as his wife: she brings intelligence and subtlety to a part and a subject that don’t call for it, making it all seem more daring and funny than it is.