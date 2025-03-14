Dune: Awakening’s Coriolis Storms Reshape the Map in Real Time

Prepare to traverse the ever-changing sands of Arrakis. Dune: Awakening, the first-ever open-world, multiplayer survival game set in Frank Herbert’s iconic universe, launches May 20. Funcom’s latest Exploring Arrakis – Secrets of the Desert video reveals the massive scale and dynamic nature of the planet, showcasing how its harsh environment actively reshapes the world.

Although Arrakis is a desert planet, it offers surprising diversity. Players can uncover resources using personal scanners or climb towering peaks to deploy survey probes, which map vast regions, revealing crucial locations like shipwrecks and ecology labs. But the real challenge—and opportunity—lies in the Deep Desert, a massive, shifting end-game zone where nature itself is a force to be reckoned with.

The Ever-Changing Deep Desert

At the heart of Dune: Awakening’s world is the Coriolis storm, a devastating, planet-wide tempest that sweeps across the map, burying old locations and uncovering new secrets. Each storm resets the landscape, making exploration a constant battle against the elements. But for those brave enough to scout the freshly reshaped world, fortune awaits—players can sell their updated maps on the Exchange, turning knowledge into power.

A World Begging to Be Explored

Exploration is just one piece of Dune: Awakening’s survival experience. The next deep-dive video will highlight sandbox combat, promising a look at the game’s thrilling battles.

With launch approaching, players can download the Character Creator & Benchmark Mode now on Steam to prepare their avatar and claim the exclusive Frameblade Knife skin.

On May 20, the sands of Arrakis will shift forever—will you be ready?