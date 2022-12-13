Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) join the comedy Family Leave as CC and Wyatt, the children of Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill Walker (Ed Helms).

In Family Leave, Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner,Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.

Other film credits include;

• Director: McG

• Writer: Victoria Strouse with revisions by Adam Sztykiel, inspired by New York Times Bestselling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Bedtime For Mommy

• Producers: Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions; Nicole King Solaka for Linden Entertainment; Jennifer Garner; McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland

• ExecutiveProducers: David Hyman, Jason Brian Rosenthal