Extreme Weather & Storm Chasing Photography with Mike Mezeul II & Nikon Z 8

Extreme Weather & Storm Chasing Photography with Mike Mezeul II & Nikon Z 8

December 2, 2024
Tom Sorenson
FacebookXReddit

This summer, Nikon Ambassador Mike Mezeul II ventured into Tornado Alley for 10 days, chasing the perfect storm. Follow his journey, all captured with the fast, powerful Nikon Z 8.


Follow Us on Youtube:
Static Multimedia Movies & TV
Static Multimedia Video Games
Scary Stuff