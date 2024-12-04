KFC’s Holiday Cheer: Buckets of Joy, Festive Feasts, and Streetwear Chic

This holiday season, KFC is turning up the heat with a delightful mix of mouthwatering meals, vibrant merchandise, and joyful designs. Since the 1960s, KFC has celebrated the festive season with holiday-themed buckets, and this year, the iconic fried chicken brand is pulling out all the stops. Introducing its most colorful and whimsical holiday bucket yet, KFC teamed up with Yeye Weller, the renowned illustrator duo known for their bright and playful creations.

Buckets of Joy and Festive Feasts

KFC’s 2024 holiday bucket, a standout “Buckets of Joy” design by Yeye Weller, headlines the season’s offerings. Customers can enjoy it with the new Festive Feast Deal, which features six pieces of crispy fried chicken, six Original Recipe® Tenders, three sauces, and two large homestyle sides—all for just $25.99. This delectable spread ensures that every gathering, from holiday dinners to casual get-togethers, is a finger-lickin’ good affair.

For even bigger celebrations, KFC presents the Chicken & Tenders Feast, which includes eight pieces of fried chicken, eight tenders, four sauces, three large sides, and four fluffy biscuits—making it the perfect centerpiece for a festive gathering.

Sweet tooths, take note: KFC has also introduced its Cherry Pie Poppers, the perfect addition to any holiday spread.

Streetwear-Inspired Holiday Merch

This year, the holiday cheer doesn’t stop at the table. Fans can celebrate in style with KFC’s limited-edition, streetwear-inspired Holiday Collection, also designed by Yeye Weller. Featuring cozy sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts, beanies, socks, and more, the collection is perfect for refreshing your wardrobe or finding the ideal gift for the KFC enthusiast in your life. Starting today, these festive items are available at KFCShop.com.

Convenience and Rewards

KFC understands the hustle of the holidays and has made ordering easier than ever. Festive Feasts and other menu items can be ordered via KFC.com, the KFC app, or in-store, with options for delivery or Quick Pick-Up to skip the line.

For extra savings and perks, customers can join the KFC Rewards loyalty program, earning points on every digital order to unlock rewards and exclusive offers.

Gifts Made Simple

Looking for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life? KFC now offers digital gift cards that can be redeemed in-store, online, or through the KFC app. Available at KFC locations and over 40,000 retail stores nationwide, these gift cards are ideal for Secret Santa swaps or last-minute holiday surprises.

Bringing People Together Since 1952

“KFC’s Original Recipe has brought people together for generations, especially around the holidays,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Development Officer, KFC U.S. “This season, get more bang for your bucket with the KFC Festive Feast for just $25.99. Whether you’re gathering with friends, family, or coworkers, KFC has your meal, gifts, and wardrobe covered.”

With its cheerful designs, tasty deals, and stylish merchandise, KFC is making the holidays both delicious and delightful. Whether you’re feasting, gifting, or dressing up in festive flair, KFC promises to bring the joy this season—one bucket at a time.