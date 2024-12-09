Iconic Candy Brands SNICKERS, TWIX, and MILKY WAY Debut as Flavor-Packed Chocolate Milks

America’s love for SNICKERS, TWIX, and MILKY WAY just got an innovative twist. These beloved candy bars are stepping into a new role—now available as rich, reduced-fat chocolate milks. Combining the unmistakable flavors of these iconic treats with the smoothness of ultra-pasteurized chocolate milk, the new offerings are set to hit shelves as a convenient, shelf-stable indulgence.

Innovation Meets Indulgence

The latest release builds on the successful launch of SKITTLES Drinks earlier this year, cementing Fire Brands’ reputation for redefining the way fans enjoy their favorite candy flavors. This newest venture is in collaboration with confectionery giant Mars Wrigley, promising an irresistible beverage experience with the same taste that has delighted candy lovers for decades.

A Partnership to Savor

“We have developed these chocolate milks with a focus on flavor first,” explains Raz Inserra, Marketing Director of Fire Brands. “We’re quenching thirst and providing a satisfying treat on the go with 2% reduced fat, ultra-pasteurized chocolate milk.”

Fire Brands, known for its bold innovations, has ensured these beverages not only deliver on taste but also convenience. The products are packed with 15 grams of protein per serving, making them a flavorful pick-me-up.

Sustainability in Every Sip

The drinks are available in 14oz bottles made from 100% recyclable HDPE plastic, catering to consumers who are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact. With a shelf-stable format, SNICKERS, TWIX, and MILKY WAY Chocolate Milks are perfect for stocking up without worry.

Nationwide Availability

Starting this month, these indulgent chocolate milks will roll out in both small and large retail formats across the country, giving fans an easy way to enjoy their favorite candy flavors in a completely new form.

Whether you’re a candy aficionado or just seeking a unique way to satisfy your sweet tooth, this latest release is sure to spark joy—and perhaps a bit of nostalgia—with every sip.