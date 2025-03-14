Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.2 Reveals Seekers of Eternity Content and March 25 Release Date

SQUARE ENIX revealed during today’s Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast that FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Patch 7.2: Seekers of Eternity will launch on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.



The date was announced alongside a new trailer introduced by Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida, which also offers a fresh look at what to expect in the upcoming patch. The update includes new main scenario quests, a new raid, updates to Player versus Player content and more.

Further details on Patch 7.2 can be found below:



New Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – The Underkeep

The Underkeep New Raid – The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier Savage difficulty is set to launch on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, one week following the release of Patch 7.2

The Arcadion: Cruiserweight Tier New Trial – Recollection (Normal/Extreme)

Recollection (Normal/Extreme) New Cornservant Side Quest

New Unreal Trial – Hells’ Kier (Unreal): Take on Suzaku, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

Hells’ Kier (Unreal): Take on Suzaku, one of the Four Lords, at level 100 Duty Support Additions – Support for the Sunken Temple of Qarn will be added

Support for the Sunken Temple of Qarn will be added PvP Updates – The start of PvP Series 8, the addition of several new role actions for large-scale PvP encounters, existing action adjustments, and Frontline (Secure) returns with adjustments

Yoshida also showcased further details and gameplay for content releasing in Patch 7.21, scheduled to release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and Patch 7.25, scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025: