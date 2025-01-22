Game Pass Powerhouse: January & February’s Must-Play Releases

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Microsoft’s Game Pass is kicking off the year with a bang, delivering a curated collection of titles to keep gamers of all preferences hooked. From retro-inspired gems to high-octane multiplayer battles, the lineup offers something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of what’s hitting the platform over the next two weeks.

Available Now

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders

Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass

Winter is in full swing with this multiplayer skiing experience that lets 2-8 players carve powder on cross-platform runs. Whether you’re racing down icy slopes or performing daring tricks, Snow Riders ensures every descent is as thrilling as it is unpredictable.

January 22 Releases

Magical Delicacy

Game Pass Standard

A pixel-art platformer that whisks players into a whimsical world of cooking and exploration. With its charming aesthetic and creative gameplay, Magical Delicacy promises a feast for both the eyes and the imagination.

Tchia

Game Pass Standard

Dive into an open-world adventure inspired by New Caledonian culture. Tchia blends vibrant visuals with compelling mechanics like soul-jumping into animals and objects, offering a journey as enchanting as its lush setting.

The Case of the Golden Idol

Game Pass Standard

Step into the shoes of a detective in this cerebral mystery game. The Case of the Golden Idol challenges players to piece together intricate puzzles and uncover the truth in a narrative-driven experience.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass & Standard

The beloved MOBA makes a triumphant return with no microtransactions in sight. Gigantic: Rampage Edition revamps the gameplay while honoring the original’s vibrant visuals and strategic depth.

Starbound

Game Pass Ultimate & Standard

Embark on an intergalactic sandbox adventure in Starbound. Build, explore, and conquer across procedurally generated planets, ensuring no two journeys are ever the same.

Flock

Game Pass Standard

Gather critters and embark on a multiplayer adventure with your friends in Flock. This cooperative game focuses on exploration, teamwork, and an abundance of charm.

January 28 Releases

Eternal Strands

Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass

This action RPG offers deep lore, thrilling combat, and a dynamic world to explore. Eternal Strands is a must-play for fans of narrative-driven gameplay with a dark twist.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass

The latest in the Orcs Must Die! series fuses tower defense with action combat. Sharpen your skills and your weapons—hordes of orcs await!

January 29 Release

Shady Part of Me

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass & Standard

A puzzle-platformer with a hauntingly beautiful aesthetic, Shady Part of Me tells a deeply emotional story through innovative shadow mechanics and dreamlike visuals.

January 30 Release

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass

Revolution meets precision in the latest installment of the Sniper Elite series. Master stealth and marksmanship in a resistance-fueled campaign packed with high-stakes action.

January 31 Release

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Game Pass Ultimate & PC Game Pass

The critically acclaimed RPG returns with Starward Vector, building on its predecessor’s thought-provoking narrative and deep decision-making systems. Expect a world rich with choices and consequences.

February 4 Release

Far Cry New Dawn

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass & Standard

Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise is back on Game Pass with New Dawn. This post-apocalyptic installment features chaotic combat, expansive exploration, and all the high-energy action fans have come to love.

Why Game Pass Continues to Dominate

This diverse lineup underscores why Microsoft’s Game Pass remains a leader in subscription-based gaming. With new titles arriving nearly every day, it’s clear the service is catering to an ever-expanding audience of gamers. From the retro vibes of Magical Delicacy to the adrenaline of Sniper Elite: Resistance, January and early February are shaping up to be a time of unmissable gaming.

Get your controllers ready—it’s going to be a wild ride.