GoDaddy Unveils 2025 Super Bowl Ad Featuring Walton Goggins and GoDaddy Airo

GoDaddy has made a bold return to Super Bowl advertising with its new 2025 spot, “Act Like You Know,” featuring two-time EMMY-nominated actor Walton Goggins and showcasing the power of GoDaddy Airo, its AI-driven business tool.

The commercial humorously highlights Goggins’ ability to portray confident characters—from detectives to astronauts—despite having no real-life expertise in those roles. The twist? His most challenging role isn’t on screen; it’s running his real-life business, Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. Thankfully, GoDaddy Airo steps in to make entrepreneurship feel effortless, creating logos, websites, and social content with AI precision.

GoDaddy’s Chief Marketing Officer, Fara Howard, emphasized the campaign’s goal: to show how GoDaddy Airo empowers entrepreneurs to launch businesses with confidence. “Walton was the perfect partner—he’s passionate about entrepreneurship, and GoDaddy Airo helped bring his vision to life,” said Howard.

After an eight-year Super Bowl hiatus, GoDaddy’s return reflects the success of GoDaddy Airo, which supports over 3 million U.S. customers. Available in 180 countries, the platform helps small business owners generate domain names, build websites, and create marketing content seamlessly.

The 30-second ad will air during the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on February 9. Fans can also watch the extended version on GoDaddy’s YouTube, along with content across X, Instagram, and Facebook.

This Super Bowl moment marks the start of a yearlong marketing campaign featuring Goggins, spanning TV, OTT platforms, social media, and influencer partnerships. GoDaddy Airo isn’t just a tool—it’s the ultimate small business partner, proving that with the right AI support, anyone can act like they know what they’re doing.