Frank’s RedHot Teams Up with Paris Hilton to Spice Up Big Game 59 with Flavor and Flair

Frank’s RedHot, the world’s #1 hot sauce, is heating up Big Game 59 with pop culture icon Paris Hilton in a bold new campaign. Known for her signature catchphrase, Hilton is giving it a spicy twist—“That’s RedHot”—as she brings her glam style to game day eats and an exciting sweepstakes.

Partnering with Hilton’s 11:11 Media, Frank’s RedHot invites fans to show off their most daring food pairings. From Feb. 3–9, fans can enter the sweepstakes by sharing photos or videos of their Frank’s-spiced dishes, tagging @FranksRedHot with #FranksSweepstakes. Fifty-nine lucky winners will score $1,000—enough to keep their pantry stocked with Frank’s for life—while five grand prize winners will receive the cash prize plus a custom crystal-bedazzled Frank’s RedHot bottle designed with Hilton’s signature flair.

To enter for a chance to win, fans can share videos or photos of foods they’re heating up with Frank’s RedHot for the Big Game by tagging @FranksRedHot and including #FranksSweepstakes.

“Whether you’re into the game, the commercials, or the halftime show, I’m here to make sure your football food totally slays,” says Hilton. “The real MVP is the host… now that’s RedHot.”

Hilton brings her foodie credentials to the forefront, showcasing game day recipes like Buffalo Chicken Dip and Buffalo Wings—fan favorites that dominate Super Bowl snack rankings. With Americans projected to consume 1.47 billion wings this year, Frank’s RedHot is ready to claim its spot as the ultimate game day essential.