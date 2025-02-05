NERDS Returns to the Big Game 2025 with Shaboozey to ‘Unleash the Senses’

NERDS is back at the Big Game in 2025 with an electrifying new ad, “Wonderful World of NERDS,” spotlighting the beloved NERDS Gummy Clusters. This marks the brand’s second Big Game appearance, following last year’s fan-favorite debut. Set to air in the third quarter, the 30-second spot promises a multisensory adventure, capturing the magic when crunchy NERDS meet a gummy center for an epic flavor explosion.

The campaign kicks off with a teaser featuring chart-topping singer-songwriter Shaboozey. As he enjoys NERDS Gummy Clusters, his strum triggers a magical melody from a retro jukebox, with vibrant NERDS characters joining in. The full ad reimagines “What a Wonderful World,” blending Shaboozey’s dynamic style with the energy of a traditional second-line band, transforming an ordinary day into a colorful, musical celebration.

NERDS Gummy Clusters continue to dominate the candy scene, now the #1 product in retail dollar sales with a 50.2% year-over-year growth. The brand’s household penetration has soared, fueled by innovative marketing and cultural connections.

“NERDS Gummy Clusters are like my music—bold, unique, and bringing people together,” says Shaboozey. “I’m thrilled to share this ad with the world.”

Backed by a robust 360-marketing campaign across TV, digital, social media, and retail, NERDS is set to make a lasting impact at the Big Game, inviting everyone to ‘unleash their senses.’

About NERDS Gummy Clusters Candy and Make the Rivalry Sweeter Sweepstakes

Building on last year’s success, NERDS extended further into football with the Make the Rivalry Sweeter campaign, debuting two new NERDS Gummy Clusters limited-time flavors this past fall – NERDS Gummy Clusters in Berry Punch Rush and NERDS Gummy Clusters in Grape Strawberry Blitz.

With this campaign, NERDS Gummy Clusters candy playfully enters the football world with “rival” flavors. Grape Strawberry Blitz honors the original NERDS flavor combination, now available in Gummy Clusters candy. Its “rival” rookie flavor – Berry Punch Rush – features a new raspberry, cherry, and punch flavor combination.

Are you team Grape Strawberry Blitz or team Berry Punch Rush? Now through March 1, 2025, NERDS is giving football fans the chance to level up their game day experience with the Make the Rivalry Sweeter sweepstakes**. Fans can visit nerdsgameday.com for a chance to win an epic tailgate party – including a cash prize, premium tailgating essentials, a flat-screen TV, speakers, up to a one-year supply of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy, and more!