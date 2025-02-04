Stella Artois Taps David Beckham & Matt Damon to Bring People Together “for Moments worth More” at Super Bowl LIX

Stella Artois launches its Super Bowl LIX 2025 commercial, “David and Dave”, a charmingly entertaining spot starring Stella Artois’ global ambassador, David Beckham, and debuting Matt Damon as David Beckham’s long-lost brother – the “Other David”.

This new full year campaign, “For Moments Worth More,” evolves last year’s “A Taste Worth More” platform. While continuing to highlight the brand’s quality credentials and distinctive taste, the new creative underscores those meaningful connections that elevate everyday moments.

Launching with a :60 spot in Super Bowl LIX, “David and Dave” will serve as the launchpad for Stella Artois’ new campaign, “For Moments Worth More,” and will be accompanied by a full surround sound national marketing effort, including television, out-of-home (OOH), digital, social, retail and more throughout 2025. To support its national media effort, the campaign will feature multiple colorful spots across the year, each building on the story of “David and Dave” and showcasing their ongoing relationship together.