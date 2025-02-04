Keebler Brings the Magic to Butterbeer Season with Official Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies

Keebler, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is bringing magic to snack time with the launch of Limited-Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies. Perfect for fans and cookie lovers alike, these sweet treats capture the iconic Butterbeer flavor known throughout the wizarding world.

Inspired by the beloved wizarding beverage, these cookies feature a rich Butterbeer flavor topped with smooth, Butterbeer-flavored fudge. The delightful combination of cream soda and butterscotch creates a sweet, frothy taste reminiscent of the magical drink from the Harry Potter series. Plus, each pack includes four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the films, adding an enchanting touch to every bite.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Fans can scan the QR code on the packaging to access Keebler’s Open for Magic digital content hub. Dive into interactive games, delicious recipes, and Harry Potter trivia for a chance to win daily and weekly prizes. The grand prize? A family trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Keebler’s goal is to create meaningful, magical moments for families, and what better way than with an official Butterbeer cookie? Available for a limited time, you can find Keebler’s Limited-Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies at retailers nationwide for a suggested price of $4.80. Don’t miss your chance to taste the magic this Butterbeer season!

https://openformagic.com