Goosebumps: The Vanishing Gives Behind Scenes Look at Special Effects 

Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” the new chapter of the thrilling anthology series, is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The season begins when twins Devin and Cece Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.