GoPro’s $179 HERO Camera: Now Capturing Ultra-Wide, Immersive 4K Video

GoPro has unveiled a significant update for its tiny, lightweight HERO action camera, priced at just $179*. Weighing only 86 grams, this compact powerhouse now offers a 4K 4:3 aspect ratio video setting and a SuperView Digital Lens option via the GoPro Quik App. These features enable users to capture ultra-wide, immersive footage like never before. Best of all, existing HERO owners can access these upgrades for free with a quick app update.

The new 4:3 video setting delivers stunning, tall visuals that are ideal for sharing on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Whether you’re shooting action-packed first-person perspectives or group selfies, the HERO ensures every detail fits seamlessly into the frame. For those who prefer a traditional widescreen look, the 4:3 videos can easily be cropped to a 16:9 aspect ratio.

One of the most exciting additions is the SuperView Digital Lens setting, now available through the GoPro Quik App. This feature lets you transform your ultra-wide 4:3 footage into dynamic, high-energy 16:9 videos with a “wow factor” effect. Previously reserved for GoPro’s premium models, SuperView enhances the viewing experience by making everything appear faster and more immersive.

With these updates, the HERO becomes the smallest, lightest, and widest-angle GoPro ever, making it the perfect choice for everyone—from beginners to seasoned adventurers.

GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman shared his enthusiasm, stating, “The new, tiny HERO camera is so small and lightweight, you forget it’s there. It’s brilliant for everyone from kids to experienced GoPro users looking for the ultimate miniature ultra-wide-angle camera from GoPro. HERO has become one of my favorite GoPros ever, and I’m stoked we continue to improve its performance with each new update.”

For just $179*, the GoPro HERO is redefining the action camera game, offering professional-grade features in a compact, accessible package. Update your HERO today and start capturing the world in breathtaking detail.

*Price as of publication.