Kroger Kicks off a Big Time Super Bowl Savings Blitz

Kroger is sharing all of its winning plays for saving on Big Game shopping. From chicken wings, chips and dips to dessert trays, America’s grocer is guaranteed to cover the spread on game day.

“At Kroger, we know the best offense is a good defense, so we are setting customers up for success with a savings blitz that will tackle Big Game watch parties everywhere,” said Mike Murphy, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. “With hot savings on soft drinks, salty snacks, appetizers and more, fans won’t need to call any audibles on game day.”

Look for weekly digital deals and hot offers across the store including these special kickoff savings:

Mix & Match Event: Save $2 each when purchasing three or more eligible items such as Ore-Ida Frozen potatoes, Heinz Ketchup, A1 Original Steak Sauce, Hellmann’s Real Mayo, Gold Peak Unsweetened Ice Tea and more.

Save $2 each on Kroger® Brand Frozen Appetizers: Seasoned Crispy Cheese Triangles, Fiesta Style Stuffed Queso Bites, Potato Bites, Mozzarella Breaded Cheese Sticks, Franks in a Blanket, Stuffed Cream Cheese Breaded Jalapeno Peppers and Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel Sticks.

Save $4 on Kroger® Brand BIG DEAL! Crunchy Butterfly Frozen Shrimp.

Loyalty Card Savings on Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP 12-packs.

Weekly Digital Deal: Kingsford BBQ Charcoal Briquettes, 2x12lb and Royal Oak All Natural Charcoal

Kingsford BBQ Charcoal Briquettes, 2x12lb and Royal Oak All Natural Charcoal Weekly Digital Deal: Kroger Brand® Frozen Bone-In Chicken Wings

Kroger Brand® Frozen Bone-In Chicken Wings 4X Fuel Points on gift cards including delivery favorites such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Buffalo Wild Wings and more (February 5-18).

Get game day ready in the deli with all the prepared foods needed to score big at homegates from Home Chef, Bakery Fresh and more:

Home Chef Fried Chicken and Chicken Tenders

Home Chef Cattlemen’s BBQ Bone-In Wings and Frank’s RedHot® Boneless Wings

Home Chef Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers with Brisket Cream Cheese

Home Chef Ready-to-Bake Pizzas & Flatbreads

Bakery Fresh Two-Bite® Mini Football Cupcakes—only $5 and Brownie Bites (32 count)

Order ahead deli meat and cheese platters, sushi trays, dessert platters and cheese boards.

No game day menu is complete without fresh sides, dips and beverages. Keep sports fans snacking with these favorites:

Made in-store fresh salsa and fresh guacamole

Private Selection® Candied Jalapeno & Bacon Cream Cheese Dip

Private Selection® Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

Kroger® Brand French Onion Sour Cream Dip & Spread

Kroger® Brand Veggie Chips & Buffalo Dip and Fresh Cut Fruit

Pre-made and Seasoned Shrimp Bowls: $5 and $10

Ice Cold Beverages: Modelo, Corona, Pacifico, Cutwater Spirits, Athletic Brewing Co Non-Alcoholic Beer and brews from Miller, Budweiser and Coors.

For fans looking to make their own plays, Kroger’s Fresh Lane is here to help tackle the pregame prep with homemade dip recipes, snack boards and better-for-you homegate options.

Shop fresh ingredients and get everyday savings at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.