Instacart Unveils Epic Super Bowl Ad Featuring Beloved Grocery Icons

Instacart, North America’s leading grocery technology company, is set to debut its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during the second quarter of the Big Game on February 9, 2025. Titled “We’re Here,” the 30-second ad brings together fan-favorite grocery brand mascots in a heartwarming and hilarious delivery scene, showcasing Instacart’s commitment to care and convenience.

The commercial begins with iconic characters like Mountain Dew’s Puppy Monkey Baby and Chester Cheetah® calling for a delivery crew featuring HEINZ Wiener Dogs, Mr. Clean, Green Giant, and The Pillsbury Doughboy™, among others. The high-energy sequence ends with the Old Spice Guy declaring, “I’m on a porch,” as a family receives their perfectly curated Instacart order, emphasizing how Instacart helps customers focus on what matters most — spending quality time together.

As part of its Big Game campaign, Instacart also unveiled its new “We’re Here” brand platform, symbolizing its dedication to making life easier for customers. Over the past 12 years, Instacart has fulfilled over 1 billion orders from 85,000 retail locations across North America, delivering groceries in as fast as 30 minutes.

Instacart’s CMO Laura Jones highlighted the ad’s significance, stating, “Our Super Bowl spot brings our brand promise to life, showing how Instacart takes care of groceries so customers can focus on life’s special moments.”

Leading up to the game, fans can enjoy game day deals, free snacks, and special deliveries from mascot favorites like Chester Cheetah® and The Kool-Aid Man in iconic vehicles, including the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

This 360-degree campaign, created in collaboration with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, promises to be a memorable celebration of Instacart’s commitment to grocery care and Big Game spirit.