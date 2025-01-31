Unidentified Frying Object: HexClad’s Super Bowl Ad Makes History

HexClad, the trailblazing cookware brand, is making history with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, “Unidentified Frying Object,” set to air on February 9. Starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and comedian Pete Davidson, this groundbreaking campaign combines culinary brilliance with sci-fi intrigue, showcasing HexClad’s revolutionary hybrid technology in a futuristic Area 51 test kitchen.

The ad is more than a commercial—it’s a statement. As the first cookware brand to grace the Super Bowl stage, HexClad cements its position as an industry disruptor. The 30-second spot, created by Rosewood Creative, merges social and traditional advertising to deliver a culturally resonant narrative. The campaign’s pre-game buzz includes viral social media teasers of Ramsay’s “classified” Area 51 visit, sparking intrigue and engagement.

HexClad’s innovative cookware, known for its stainless steel hexagon pattern and proprietary TerraBond™ ceramic surface, has been redefining kitchens since 2016. The “Unidentified Frying Object” campaign celebrates this legacy of innovation, driving home the message that HexClad’s technology is truly “out of this world.” To complement the ad, the brand launched an integrated marketing push featuring an Area 51 Test Kitchen landing page, special promotions, and engaging social media content.

CEO Daniel Winer calls this moment a “watershed” for the brand, highlighting HexClad’s commitment to breaking boundaries and reaching new audiences. By blending storytelling with cutting-edge cookware, HexClad is creating an unforgettable experience that’s sure to leave a lasting impression on Super Bowl viewers and beyond. Whether you’re a home chef or a culinary enthusiast, HexClad invites you to explore its intergalactic take on kitchen innovation.