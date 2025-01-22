KIND Ushers in the New Year with All KINDs of Good

For many, the start of a new year triggers well-intentioned resolution making, refreshed commitments to wellness and explorations of self-improvement. As the brand that champions All Kinds of Good, KIND Snacks is kicking 2025 off with a message of empowerment: no one should have to choose between what’s good and good for you. In celebration of all things Good and Good for You, KIND is embracing one of the biggest self-care trends: bed rotting.

Bed rotting, one of 2024’s top new Dictionary words, has amassed over 310 million mentions on TikTok and has been embraced and rebranded by Gen Z as self-care. Bed rotting is the mindful act of lying down to recharge and reset from the busy outside world – it’s one of the kindest things one can do for oneself. This year, instead of joining the traditional status quo conversations around wellness in January, KIND has partnered with the “Queens of Bed Rotting” Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula from Bravo’s hit show “Summer House“ to empower consumers to embrace what might feel impossibly good—or Good and Good For You— by enjoying some quality time to bed rot.

Offering bed rotting enthusiasts the ultimate ‘rotting’ self-care experience, KIND is launching the KINDest Bed Rotting Experience sweepstakes, inviting KIND fans* the chance to win the ultimate curated bed rotting experience: a cozy day of rest and recharge in the comfort of a luxurious hotel bed, curated with bed rotting essentials including KIND Snacks. And for those who like to bed rot in style, KIND is launching the KINDest Bed Rotting Essentials Kits featuring an ultra-cozy hoodie for two – for two bed rotting besties to lounge and enjoy a self-care moment together. The hoodie features two KIND® bar-sized snack pockets, and the kit includes KIND® Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt bars and KIND® ZEROg Added Sugar Caramel Almond and Sea Salt bars, both of which fit perfectly into the snack pockets made for the kindest bed rotting experience.

“Although KIND delivers All Kinds of Good to our consumers year-round, we know there’s a lot of discussion around what is good vs. good for you this time of year,” said Osher Hoberman, Chief Marketing Officer at KIND Snacks. “Whether it be snacking with your favorite KIND product or bed rotting, we’re delighted to offer options that are both good and good for you – for on the go or when taking a pause for self-care.”

“Amanda and I are all about bed rotting, the moments we get to be horizontal in bed are always my favorite. It’s our version of self-care and the time we get to dissect the weekend and chill out before another busy week,” said Ciara Miller. “To start the new year, we wanted to team up with KIND to embrace the things that actually feel good and are good for us too, like enjoying a delicious KIND bar while we bed rot,” added Amanda Batula.