Happy Campers Documentary Shares Heart-Warming “Want something to drink?” Clip

Happy Campers chronicles the final days of a working-class summer colony in a scrappy trailer park that just happens to hold the secret to a rich life.

In a waterfront campground off the coast of Virginia, residents spend their summers living spitting distance apart in rust-bitten RVs. They chuckle about the modest rent they pay for a million-dollar location, but what makes them the luckiest people in the world is more than just stunning sunsets, it’s the community they’ve created.

Happy Campers will have a nationwide VOD Release on September 10th in the US and Canada via iTunes and major platforms.