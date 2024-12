Joker: Folie à Deux Begins Streaming Exclusively on Max December 13

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Joker: Folie à Deux will make its global streaming debut Friday, December 13 exclusively on Max. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

From acclaimed writer, director, and producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix, once again in his Oscar(R)-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”).

Joker: Folie à Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.