Michelle Pfeiffer to Executive Produce and Star in “Yellowstone” spin-off “The Madison”

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios today announced that Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer will executive produce and star in The Madison (previously announced as 2024), a new original series from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, The Madison is the next installment from the Yellowstone universe.

The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

Three-time Academy Award(R) nominee, Golden Globe Award winner, and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer has captivated film audiences with her compelling performances for over three decades. The celebrated actress first came to prominence in the cult classic Scarface. Pfeiffer recently starred as Betty Ford in the SHOWTIME anthology series, The First Lady, and can next be seen on Oh. What. Fun! for Amazon. Additional credits for Pfeiffer include French Exit, Maleficent 2, The Wizard of Lies, Mother!, Dark Shadows, Hairspray, Stardust, White Oleander, What Lies Beneath, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Deep End of the Ocean, One Fine Day, Up Close & Personal, Dangerous Minds, Wolf, Batman Returns, The Witches of Eastwick and Ladyhawke. Pfeiffer has also been honored with a BAFTA Award, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, National Board of Review Best Actress Award and New York Film Critics Circle Award.