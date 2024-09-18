Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Launch Trailer Showcases the Battle for Liu Kang’s New Era in Latest Expansion

Warner Bros. Games has just released the official launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, the latest expansion for Mortal Kombat 1. This highly anticipated update will be available digitally on September 24 at 4 PM BST across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).

The trailer offers an exciting glimpse into the new storyline of Khaos Reigns, continuing the intense narrative from Mortal Kombat 1. This time, a new threat looms large, emerging from an alternate timeline and led by the vicious Titan, Havik. In response, Fire God Liu Kang must gather his champions and even rely on some unlikely allies to prevent his New Era of peace from descending into total chaos.

One of the standout moments from the trailer is the reveal of the first Fatality for guest fighter Ghostface, the iconic villain from the Scream horror movie franchise. Ghostface will be featured alongside other major characters in the expansion, including the T-1000 Terminator (from Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Conan the Barbarian.

The gameplay preview also shines a spotlight on the return of fan-favorite characters Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot, who will be added to the roster when Khaos Reigns launches. Fans who pre-order the expansion will receive exclusive bonus skins, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot.

Adding to the excitement, the trailer teases the return of Animalities, the beloved finishing moves where characters transform into their spirit animals to execute their foes. It also showcases the Towers of Time, a popular game mode featuring a rotating series of challenges and in-game events, both of which will be available as a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners upon the release of Khaos Reigns.