Xsolla to Showcase Creator Activation Solutions at TwitchCon 2024

TwitchCon attendees are in for a treat with limited-edition swag bags, exclusive offers, and special promotions for signing up at the Xsolla booth.

Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, is excited to announce its participation at TwitchCon 2024, taking place from September 20-22 in San Diego, California. You can find Xsolla at booth #1515, where the company will unveil an exciting new creator activation strategy aimed at connecting with creators, gamers, and influencers. This initiative will spotlight the Xsolla ecosystem, including the Xsolla Partner Network and Lightstream, a live streaming platform that Xsolla acquired in October 2023.

Over the course of the weekend, Xsolla and Lightstream will host a series of exclusive events, offering attendees a chance to network and learn more about the benefits of joining the Xsolla Partner Network. Visitors to the booth can engage with demo stations to see firsthand how Xsolla’s tools—coupled with Lightstream’s capabilities—can help content creators expand their influence and more effectively monetize their work.

TwitchCon attendees will also have the opportunity to snag limited-edition swag bags and take advantage of special promotions when signing up at the Xsolla booth. A live sponsorship activation will be taking place on-site, creating an interactive experience powered by Lightstream that emphasizes Xsolla’s dedication to empowering the creator community.

Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer at Xsolla, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “TwitchCon is the perfect platform to connect with the creator community and demonstrate Xsolla and Lightstream’s unique value. We are excited to meet the incredible talent at TwitchCon and offer them opportunities to elevate their content and grow their reach through the Xsolla Partner Network.”

Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has become a trusted partner in the gaming industry, providing a comprehensive suite of tools and services that support game developers and publishers worldwide. From funding and marketing to global distribution and monetization, Xsolla helps its partners navigate the complexities of the gaming ecosystem. With headquarters in Los Angeles and a presence in cities like Montreal, London, Berlin, Seoul, and more, Xsolla works with major industry players such as Valve, Epic Games, KRAFTON, and miHoYo, among others.

TwitchCon 2024 promises to be a dynamic event, and Xsolla’s presence will undoubtedly offer creators new and exciting opportunities to grow and succeed. Be sure to stop by booth #1515 to explore everything Xsolla has to offer. More details at https://xsolla.com/