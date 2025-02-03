Mufasa: The Lion King will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango & Blu-ray

The digital release date has been revealed for Mufasa: The Lion King. A follow-up to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, Mufasa is a story that acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the classic tale. It is directed by award-winning Moonlight helmer Barry Jenkins and features music by the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda. Mufasa features a leading voice cast including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Blue Ivy Carter, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, and Billy Eichner.

As per Disney, the digital release date for Mufasa: The Lion King has been revealed. The movie will hit VOD on February 18. This will be followed by the film’s release to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1. These releases will have a litany of bonus features, most notably including a full-length sing-along version of the movie with lyrics on screen. Other bonus features include music videos, outtakes, cast and crew interviews, and featurettes.