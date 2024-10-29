Music By John Williams Documentary Coming to Disney+

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Music By John Williams, an all-new documentary on the life and career of the legendary composer, will have a limited theatrical release and begins streaming November 1 on Disney+.

The documentary features interviews with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and Branford Marsalis, whose lives have been touched by Williams’ timeless music.

Streaming November 1st on Disney+