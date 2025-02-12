New ‘Atomfall’ Trailer Showcases a World of Danger and Mystery

Rebellion, the independent video game developers behind the Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises, has released a new trailer for its forthcoming survival action game, Atomfall®. The new trailer showcases the game’s key features.

Opening in an abandoned bunker 5 years after a nuclear disaster in Northern England, the trailer shows how players enter the world of Atomfall. In this scene an unnamed worker in a hazmat suit stumbles into your room and asks, ‘who are you?’ This question is just one of the mysteries that players will need to solve if you are to find out what happened at the Windscale atom plant.

From here the trailer teases more of the settings and landscapes that players will need to explore as they get to grips with life inside the quarantine zone. This slice of Northern England includes everything from open moors, rugged hills, dense woodlands and the picture-perfect English village Wyndham. But beware, this is a dangerous and hostile landscape filled with gangs of outlaws, crazed cultists and unexplained horrors. Even the local wildlife poses an immense threat to your life. If you are to navigate this land and survive, you will need to fight for your life and scavenge resources.

Atomfall is packed with a cast of quirky and eccentric characters that you will meet on your journey. These people have been isolated from the world for some time and while many have adopted a ‘keep calm and carry on’ mentality, some have sought to seize power and twisted events for their own gain. Others have even slipped into more nefarious ways… Your interactions with these characters will uncover various leads, secrets and story threads that will help you discover the truth of what happened during the Windscale disaster. But, needless to say, not everyone you meet means you well and deciding who to trust in the quarantine zone is a matter of life or death.

Atomfall is coming day one to Game Pass. will also be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Windows PC and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.