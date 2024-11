From traversing immersive environments and solving ancient puzzles to outsmarting – or overpowering – your enemies, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will take you on an unforgettable journey.

Learn more about what you can expect from this globetrotting adventure in the gameplay deep dive.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9 – pre-order now or play it on day one with Game Pass!