Noah Kahan and Ben & Jerry’s Team Up for Limited Edition Flavor at Vermont Benefit Concert

During Noah Kahan’s Benefit Concert in Essex, Vermont, Ben & Jerry’s exclusively scooped a very limited edition flavor, created in partnership between Kahan and Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Gurus: Northern Latte-tude.

Northern Latte-tude is a Maple Latte Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Cookie Dough & Graham Cracker Pieces, inspired by Kahan, his Vermont roots and popular song, Northern Attitude.

Northern Latte-tude was created specifically for the benefit concert, with the goal of raising funds for Kahan’s mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project, which raises awareness around the importance of mental health, reduces stigmas and provides mental health resources. The Limited Flavor raised over $15,000 during the event.

“We were more than excited to partner with Noah Kahan to create this flavor,” said Emily Smith, Ben & Jerry’s Head of Brand Innovation. “With Noah being from Vermont and establishing his non-profit The Busyhead Project to support such an important issue that he cares deeply about, we saw tons of fan gratitude for Noah’s Latte-tude, all while doing good.”

Northern Latte-tude will make a very special encore today only at local Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops in Burlington and Waterbury, Vermont. Scoops will be available today only, until supplies last.

Fans who are interested in supporting The Busyhead project can visit: https://www.busyheadproject.org/takeaction