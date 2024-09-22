Nutrabolt and Hershey Team Up for a Sweet Twist on Pre-Workouts and Protein Powders

In a move that’s about to make your gym bag a lot sweeter, Nutrabolt—the brand behind the wildly popular C4 pre-workout and one of the fastest-rising energy drink companies—has announced a flavorful new partnership with none other than The Hershey Company. Yeah, you read that right. Starting this fall, fitness freaks and candy lovers alike can fuel their workouts with some of Hershey’s most beloved treats, thanks to an innovative lineup of energy drinks, pre-workouts, and—for the first time ever—protein powders.

The C4 x Hershey’s collab is a candy lover’s dream come true, blending the iconic flavors of Jolly Rancher, Reese’s Peanut Butter, Bubble Yum, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate into products designed to boost your performance, not just your sugar cravings.

Here’s what to expect: Kicking off in September, you’ll find C4 Original™ x Bubble Yum Pre-Workout on the shelves of select retailers, along with C4 Performance Energy® x Jolly Rancher energy drinks. The latter comes in three of Jolly Rancher’s classic flavors—Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Watermelon—delivering the nostalgic candy burst in a high-performance energy drink. For those wondering, yes, the drink is packed with 200mg of caffeine, CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine for endurance, and BetaPower to keep those muscle cells hydrated.

But the sweet stuff doesn’t stop there. By October, the C4-Hershey’s lineup expands to include C4 Whey Protein powders in three flavors that’ll make post-workout recovery something to look forward to. There’s the smooth Vanilla Bean option, but the real stars of the show? Protein powders featuring Reese’s Peanut Butter and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate. Suddenly, getting your 25 grams of muscle-building whey protein sounds a whole lot tastier.

If you’ve ever wanted to crush a workout with the taste of a Jolly Rancher or Reese’s cup on your tongue, now’s your chance. The C4 Original X Bubble Yum Pre-Workout is a limited-edition drop designed to deliver intense energy, improved focus, and enhanced muscular endurance, plus a little something extra with AI-powered peptides. It’s a product that’s sure to level up your workout—and turn a few heads at the gym.

For anyone who’s already salivating, C4 Performance Energy x Jolly Rancher drinks are available right now at HEB, Amazon, and c4energy.com. Come October, they’ll also be popping up at Walmart, 7-11, Kroger, and other major retailers. C4 Original X Bubble Yum Pre-Workout is hitting Cellucor.com and GNC soon, and the C4 Whey Protein powders—featuring those irresistible Reese’s and Hershey’s flavors—will be available at GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe later this fall.

So, whether you’re chasing muscle gains or just want an extra sweet push to crush that next set, C4 and Hershey are about to have you working out like never before—one candy-flavored scoop at a time.