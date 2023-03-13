Oscars 2023: Full List of 95th Academy Awards Winners

March 13, 2023
Julie Burke
Hollywood royalty gathered to find out who had won a coveted Oscars statuette on Sunday night (March 12). Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)
Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Triangle of Sadness
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tar

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Elvis

Best film editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best documentary feature

Navalny (winner)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye (winner)
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers (winner)
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It