Oscars 2023: Full List of 95th Academy Awards Winners

Hollywood royalty gathered to find out who had won a coveted Oscars statuette on Sunday night (March 12). Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Best picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best actor in a supporting role
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actress in a supporting role
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)
Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best original score
All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Whale (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Best costume design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best original screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
Triangle of Sadness
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tar
Best adapted screenplay
Women Talking (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best sound
Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Elvis
Best film editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best visual effects
Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best international feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best documentary feature
Navalny (winner)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Best live action short
An Irish Goodbye (winner)
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers (winner)
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It