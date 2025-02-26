Razer x Minecraft: The Ultimate Gaming Gear Collab

Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, has teamed up with Mojang Studios, the creators of the globally beloved game Minecraft. This partnership brings together Razer’s cutting-edge gaming technology and Minecraft’s iconic blocky universe to create a unique collection of gaming peripherals that every Minecraft fan will love.

Our craftiest collab yet – truly live the block life with this officially licensed suite of gaming peripherals for Minecraft. Designed for Minecraft enthusiasts and gamers who want to enhance their Minecraft experience, this collection features gaming gear that will keep you in adventure mode 24/7.

The Razer | Minecraft collection includes:

Razer BlackWidow V4 X – Minecraft Edition:

Nether lose control no matter how crazy the crafting gets. Master your play with an RGB mechanical gaming keyboard featuring 6 macro keys and clicky, tactile switches.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X – Minecraft Edition also comes with the Ender Dragon Shawl in-game item.

Razer Kraken V4 X – Minecraft Edition:

Be the one who creeps the Creeper. Block out all distractions and be ready for the dark with a wired RGB gaming headset designed for powerful, lifelike sound and crystal-clear voice comms.

The Razer Kraken V4 X – Minecraft Edition also comes with the Ender Dragon Shawl in-game item.

Razer Cobra – Minecraft Edition:

When every moment is mine o’ clock, out dig them all with a lightweight wired RGB gaming mouse buffed with ultra-durable, ultra-precise optical switches.

The Razer Cobra – Minecraft Edition also comes with the Overgrown Arm in-game item.

Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Minecraft Edition:

Think outside the block and build like a boss with a soft mouse mat designed for the slickest mouse swipes.

The Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Minecraft Edition also comes with the Overgrown Arm in-game item.

Following the immense popularity of Minecraft and the growing demand for themed gaming peripherals, Razer and Mojang Studios have collaborated to launch this collection globally. This partnership allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the Minecraft universe while enjoying Razer’s high-performance gaming gear. The Razer | Minecraft collection is designed to enhance your gaming experience, making every moment in the blocky world even more exciting and immersive.