Ride the Rhythm! Fresh Tracks Blends Roguelite Skiing with Music-Driven Gameplay

New indie studio Buffalo Buffalo unveils debut game coming to PC and consoles in 2025

Taking place in a mythical Nordic setting, Fresh Tracks invites players to strap on their skis for a non-stop music-driven adventure. As the protagonist, Skaii, players begin their journey gliding through a beautiful snow-covered forest to the beat of an ethereal pop soundtrack, an Aurora shimmering overhead.

Soon, however, the path diverges, and players must fight, jump, and dodge increasing obstacles and menacing minions as they delve deeper into the darkness that has befallen the land of Norwyn. As Skaii conquers each new trail, players unlock new abilities, new divine companions, and 19+ tracks of irresistible original music.

Key Features:

🎶 Rhythm-Driven Gameplay: Movement, combat, and progression seamlessly sync with a dynamic, evolving soundtrack.

📖 Story-Rich Roguelite Elements: Each playthrough unravels new narrative layers, rewarding progression with more profound lore and character-driven moments.

🔄 High Replayability: Roguelite mechanics encourage players to refine their skills while unlocking upgrades and strategies for future runs.

🎼 A Fully Original, High-Quality Soundtrack: Fresh Tracks features a rich, genre-crossing soundtrack that enhances immersion and dynamically responds to every player movement.

Fresh Tracks is currently in development and is slated to be released on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2025.