Season Two of Apple TV+’s Psychological Thriller “Surface” Debuts on February 21

Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, “Surface” season two will debut globally Friday, February 21 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of “Surface.” Starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and created by Veronica West, the acclaimed psychological thriller returns for its eight-episode second season on Friday, February 21, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 11, 2025.

Set in a whole new world, this new chapter of “Surface” follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovers a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

In addition to Mbatha-Raw, “Surface” stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady. Season two welcomes new stars Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto.