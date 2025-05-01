Shadow Force: A Family on the Run Hits Theaters

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Get ready for a high-stakes thrill ride when Shadow Force storms into theaters on May 2, 2025. Starring powerhouse talents Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, alongside Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, this action-packed drama is set to deliver heart-pounding intensity and emotional depth.

In Shadow Force, Washington and Sy portray Kyrah and Isaac — elite operatives who once led a covert multinational special forces unit known as Shadow Force. Bound by loyalty and trained to be lethal, they broke the cardinal rule: they fell in love. Their forbidden relationship and the son they share force them to make an impossible choice — turn their backs on the life they knew or risk everything to protect their family.

When their love is exposed, the same deadly organization they once commanded turns against them. With a bounty on their heads and the ruthless Shadow Force closing in, Kyrah and Isaac must rely on their skills, wits, and each other to survive. What begins as a desperate escape quickly escalates into a global cat-and-mouse chase, where the line between hunter and hunted blurs, and every move could be their last.

Directed with fierce energy and emotional resonance, Shadow Force promises not only explosive action but also a gripping story about love, loyalty, and the lengths parents will go to protect their child. Washington and Sy’s chemistry burns bright at the heart of this film, while Mark Strong and Method Man bring formidable presence to the battlefield.

Prepare for a cinematic showdown where family becomes the ultimate force. Shadow Force opens in theaters everywhere May 2