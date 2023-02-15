Silversun Pickups Share Their Music Video For “Empty Nest”

Silversun Pickups share their new Suzie Vlček directed music video for “Empty Nest.” Brian Aubert of the band shared about the song, “Nikki crushed it. It was pretty put together right away. Just like I knew talk box was going to be something, I knew I wanted the song to just be tremolo-palooza, just like tremolo, tremolo, tremolo guitar the whole way with a real backbeat drum. No geometry in this one; just chug and hear these weird words. Nikki did so great, and I was so happy. Nikki was excited about doing that one in particular again, because it’s a bigger song, just in terms of its sound.” Nikki Monninger adds, “Bri was so supportive of me taking the lead vocal on this song. I was intimidated because I didn’t know if my voice was strong enough, but I’m so happy I didn’t let my fears take over.”

Silversun Pickups recently confirmed additional Physical Thrills headlining tour dates in February and March with support from Paris Jackson. Silversun Pickups have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund supporting access to reproductive rights and services for all.

“Empty Nest” is off their sixth studio album, Physical Thrills, which was produced by Butch Vig and is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. Pitchfork says of the new album: “Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no f*cks to give… Physical Thrills presents Silversun Pickups as a band with a rejuvenated approach.”

Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a fuck. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 17, 2023 Birmingham, AL Iron City

Sun, Feb 19, 2023 Knoxville, TN Mill & Mine

Mon, Feb 20, 2023 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

Tue, Feb 21, 2023 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Thu, Feb 23, 2023 McKees Rock, PA Roxian Theater

Fri, Feb 24, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

Sat, Feb 25, 2023 Chicago, IL Radio Show

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Little Rock, AR The Hall

Thu, Mar 2, 2023 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Sat, Mar 4, 2023 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Ft Worth, TX Tannahill’s

Mon, Mar 6, 2023 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Tue, Mar 7, 2023 Houston, TX House of Blues

Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Austin, TX Emo’s