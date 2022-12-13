Skiifall shares new single “Fam Without Blood,” produced by Wondagurl, Rodaidh McDonald, London Cyr and longtime collaborator Yama//Sato. The single arrives with a nocturnal Aimé-T. Irabahaye-directed music video and closes out a year in which Skiifall was recognized as one of the top rising musicians by Complex and British GQ.

At the top of 2022, Skiifall released “Bloodclarrt Business,” which was debuted as a COLORS performance, along with a Guillaume Landry-directed video. This summer, Skiifall toured with BADBADNOTGOOD as their support act for their North American Talk Memory tour before performing at a number of festivals across Europe.

Skiifall is rapidly consolidating his reputation as one of global hip hop’s most disruptive burgeoning forces. His debut single “Ting Tun Up” was celebrated by The FADER as the 2nd best song of 2021 and heralded as “one great debut single.” The young artist’s impactful year was recently recognized recently with CBC naming him a Breakthrough Artist of 2022 and YouTube Music selecting him for a coveted spot in their Foundry program. As inspired by the bashment of his St. Vincent homeland as he is the postmodern Atlanta icon Young Thug, Skiifall’s multifaceted output is representative of a musical DNA that crosses cultural boundaries.

Listen to “Fam Without Blood” above and stay tuned for more from Skiifall coming very soon.