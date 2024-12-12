Snack Time Gets Bold with RITZ Bits’ Spicy Queso Debut

Snack Time Gets Bold with RITZ Bits’ Spicy Queso Debut

December 12, 2024
Tom Sorenson

For the first time in nearly a decade, RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches are spicing up snack time with a bold new addition: Spicy Queso. This latest innovation offers a savory, flavorful twist designed to cater to adventurous taste buds, whether you’re snacking at home or on the go.

Spicy Queso offers a layered flavor profile, blending rich, creamy cheese with a zesty, spicy finish. This addition follows the recent success of RITZ Toasted Chips’ Sweet Habanero flavor, proving the brand’s knack for delivering innovative and on-trend snacking options.

Snack Time Gets Bold with RITZ Bits’ Spicy Queso Debut

RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches are beloved for their bite-sized proportions and rich flavor combinations, and Spicy Queso builds on that reputation. Snack-sized 3-ounce bags will hit convenience store shelves this month, while larger 8.8-ounce boxes are set to debut at major food retailers in February 2025.



Follow Us on Youtube:
Static Multimedia Movies & TV
Static Multimedia Video Games
Scary Stuff