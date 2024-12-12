Snack Time Gets Bold with RITZ Bits’ Spicy Queso Debut

For the first time in nearly a decade, RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches are spicing up snack time with a bold new addition: Spicy Queso. This latest innovation offers a savory, flavorful twist designed to cater to adventurous taste buds, whether you’re snacking at home or on the go.

Spicy Queso offers a layered flavor profile, blending rich, creamy cheese with a zesty, spicy finish. This addition follows the recent success of RITZ Toasted Chips’ Sweet Habanero flavor, proving the brand’s knack for delivering innovative and on-trend snacking options.

RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches are beloved for their bite-sized proportions and rich flavor combinations, and Spicy Queso builds on that reputation. Snack-sized 3-ounce bags will hit convenience store shelves this month, while larger 8.8-ounce boxes are set to debut at major food retailers in February 2025.