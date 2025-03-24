Star-Packed “Number One on the Call Sheet” Coming to Apple TV+

Number One on the Call Sheet, an unprecedented two-part documentary event, premieres March 28 on Apple TV+, offering an intimate look at the experiences of Black artists who have reached the top of their craft.

Featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names, the documentary showcases candid interviews where these stars share their paths to success, reflecting on the challenges and triumphs that shaped their careers. From the struggle for representation to the euphoric moments of landing groundbreaking roles, Number One on the Call Sheet is a tribute to the evolution of Black excellence in film.

The documentary is not just a reflection on the past but also a guidepost for the future. These industry icons discuss the blueprints for success, offering wisdom to the next generation of Black talent aspiring to take center stage. With personal stories of perseverance, defining moments, and the impact of their work, the film highlights the importance of visibility and representation in shaping the industry’s future.

As Hollywood continues to evolve, Number One on the Call Sheet serves as both a celebration and a call to action—acknowledging the progress made while inspiring continued change. Don’t miss this powerful documentary, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting March 28.