Synapse Films Unleashes ‘Phenomena’ in 4K Ultra HD

On March 14th, Synapse Films unleashes Phenomena on UHD, including all three versions of the film newly restored in 4K with Dolby Vision.

Jennifer Corvino (Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly) is sent to a Swiss boarding school by her famous actor father. The sleepwalking teen – who also is a telekinetic with the power to commune with bugs – embroils herself in a series of vicious murders. Jennifer begins to unravel the mystery of the killings with the help of an entomologist, Dr. McGregor (Donald Pleasence) and his chimpanzee Inga. The soundtrack features music from Goblin, Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Andi Sex Gang, Bill Wyman and Simon Boswell. Phenomena is Dario Argento at his very hypnotic and nightmarish best.

The two-disc set includes the original Italian version (116 mins), the International cut (110 mins), and the U.S. “Creepers” cut (83 mins), featuring multiple audio/language options (with subtitles) in Lossless DTS-HD Master Audio.

Special features include two commentary tracks, one by film historian Troy Howarth on the Italian version, the other by Argento scholar Derek Botelho and film historian David Del Valle on the International version; Of Flies and Maggots – a feature-length documentary about the making of the film; a visual essay by Michael Mackenzie comparing the different cuts of Phenomena; Jennifer music video – directed by Argento; theatrical trailers; radio spots; slipcover artwork from Nick Charge; and a reversible cover with the original Italian Phenomena art.