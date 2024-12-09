The Hershey Company Unwraps Holiday Cheer with Festive New Treats

As the holiday season draws near, The Hershey Company is ready to sweeten celebrations with an irresistible lineup of festive confections. This year’s star attractions include the all-new Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie, complemented by seasonal twists on classics from Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher, and Cadbury. These offerings promise to bring smiles and satisfy cravings, making them the perfect companions for holiday festivities.

Heather Seamans, Senior Manager of Holiday Marketing at Hershey, encapsulated the spirit of the season: “Hershey has always been at the heart of holiday traditions, offering a wide range of products that bring families together. This year, we’re introducing new flavors and shapes like Kit Kat® Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie that reflect the playful spirit of the season, bringing even more joy to holiday moments.”

Holiday Highlights

The holidays are about indulgence, and Hershey’s new creations set the tone. Leading the charge is the debut of Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santas, which blend the iconic crispy wafer with smooth milk chocolate in charming, Santa-shaped treats. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie merges the buttery nostalgia of sugar cookies with the signature Reese’s peanut butter filling, creating a dessert mashup that feels right at home during the holidays.

Seasonal Favorites with a Twist

Hershey also brings a festive spin to beloved staples. The Reese’s Shapes Assortment features a variety of holiday-themed candies, perfect for stuffing stockings or adding to candy bowls. For caramel enthusiasts, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Caramel Snack Size combines gooey caramel with creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate in holiday-ready packaging. Meanwhile, Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Santas double as a whimsical snack and a holiday conversation starter.

Twizzlers: A Chewy Celebration

Twizzlers fans have much to look forward to with two new seasonal offerings. Twizzlers Cherry Flavored Trees pack a bold cherry punch in evergreen-shaped bites, ideal for gingerbread house decorations or holiday movie marathons. For a fruity twist, Twizzlers Merry Berry Punch delivers tangy berry flavors in festive, chewy twists, packaged for easy gifting or party snacking.

Gift-Worthy Delights

Hershey’s festive lineup also includes thoughtfully packaged treats perfect for gifting. The Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox returns in a fresh format, combining Cadbury’s rich milk chocolate with a crisp sugar shell. Hershey’s Kisses Cookies ‘N’ Crème Snowman Giftbox offers smooth white crème with crunchy cookie bits in adorable snowman-themed foil, designed to charm every recipient. Jolly Rancher Gummies, available in both Original and Sour flavors, take center stage in a storybook-themed package, making them a whimsical addition to stockings or gift exchanges.

From timeless classics to inventive new offerings, Hershey continues to elevate seasonal traditions with treats that bring people together. Whether building gingerbread houses, hosting holiday movie nights, or simply indulging in sweet moments, Hershey’s holiday collection offers something for everyone.