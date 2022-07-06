The Mars Volta will release another brand new single called “Graveyard Love” on Friday, July 8. The song follows the announcement of the band’s return after a decade long hiatus and the release of “Blacklight Shine”, which was accompanied by a short film.

“They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can’t have you, no one can,” explains Cedric Bixler-Zavala on the story of the new song.

Last month, an audio-visual art installation was erected in Los Angeles’ Grand Park. Inside of ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’ visitors were taken on a full, immersive journey to outer space, and where “Blacklight Shine” was heard for the first time by the public.



The experience inside was intended to provoke self-reflection, with the single guiding fans on a journey through endless galaxies and back down to earth, to oneself. The experience is now available online for fans to check out at this link: http://lytomehodorxitelesterion.com.



Explore ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’ through AR and go on a virtual scavenger hunt for hidden treasures in your city! #VOLTACUBE

The Mars Volta announced their first live shows in ten years. Dates have been added to select cities due to overwhelming demand. Tickets are on sale now at www.themarsvoltaofficial.com

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

September 23 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

September 25 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House – Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT

September 29 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

October 1 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

October 5 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

October 6 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

October 8 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

October 11 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO – SOLD OUT

October 14 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 15 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 18 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

October 19 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

October 21 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT