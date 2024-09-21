The Roots’ Dave Guy Breaks Boundaries with Debut Album ‘Ruby’

Dave Guy has always been an artist who stands out. His trumpet doesn’t just play notes—it speaks with an unmistakable tone that sets him apart from the crowd. With a career that’s seen him lend his chops to some of today’s most iconic funk, soul, and pop records, it’s no wonder he’s a go-to musician for artists across the board. But for fans who have come to know him through his live work with The Roots on The Tonight Show, Guy’s latest move is about to put him in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Today, the East Village native steps out front with his debut full-length album, Ruby, released via Big Crown Records.

On Ruby, Guy takes listeners on a journey through the sonic streets of New York jazz while pushing the boundaries of the genre. With heavy influences from hip-hop and soul, he’s crafted a sound that’s as distinct as it is modern, a testament to the artist he’s always been. To celebrate, Dave Guy and his friends are taking over Brooklyn’s The Sultan Room on September 26th, with DJ sets by the likes of Stretch Armstrong, El Michels Affair, and Danny Akalepse set to keep the party rolling all night long.

The album already boasts some heavy-hitting singles. “7th Heaven,” featuring backing vocals from none other than Clairo’s Claire Cottrill—whom Guy recently backed during her Tonight Show performance—sets the tone. Then there’s the effortlessly cool “Pinky Ring,” the soulful “I’ll Follow You,” and the reflective “Still Standing.” Ruby is the culmination of a musical journey years in the making.

For Guy, growing up in the vibrant chaos of NYC’s East Village during the ’90s was pivotal. The neighborhood’s constant pulse of hip-hop, jazz, and hustle shaped both the man and the musician. His sound is rooted in jazz icons like Donald Byrd and Hugh Masekela, but also draws from the forward-thinking hip-hop beats of A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul. It’s an eclectic mix, one that came into focus as Guy honed his craft at LaGuardia Performing Arts High School. There, he jammed with future collaborators, including Big Crown co-founder Leon Michels and drummer Homer Steinweiss, while carving out his own voice in the city’s musical landscape.

His education continued at the Manhattan School of Music and The New School, but the real lessons were learned onstage and in the studio, performing with legends like Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley & Menahan Street Band, and The Sugarman 3. Along the way, his trumpet found its way onto records with artists like Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson, Pharrell, Lee Fields, and Al Green. Guy’s résumé reads like a who’s who of modern music, but he’s always been content to let his horn do the talking.

That is, until now.

The inspiration for Ruby came during an unexpected break. When the 2023 Writers’ Strike hit and The Tonight Show paused production, Guy suddenly had time on his hands. “I never wanted to force my own project,” Guy admits. “There was always so much going on—the timing was never right.” But this pause opened a door, and within days, Guy found himself back in the studio at NYC’s legendary Diamond Mine, alongside Steinweiss and Nick Movshon. What began as a creative outlet quickly evolved into something more—an album that captures the moods, moments, and melodies of Guy’s world.

Ruby feels like a love letter to the city that raised him, mixing the diverse sounds of his youth with a fresh perspective. It’s a testament to the power of New York jazz, reimagined through the lens of hip-hop and soul. And if that weren’t enough, the album is wrapped in stunning cover art by renowned NYC-based multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams, adding another layer of creative brilliance to the project.

With Ruby, Dave Guy is no longer just the guy in the background—he’s taking center stage, and it’s a move that’s been long overdue.