G Herbo Releases “Global Spinning” Music Video Feat. BabyDrill

Chicago hip-hop star G Herbo dropped a new music video for “Global Spinning” featuring Baby Drill, celebrating the success of his latest project, Big Swerv.

The video for “Global Spinning” shows G Herbo in his element, commanding attention as he moves through crowds with confidence and grit. Joined by Atlanta rapper Baby Drill, the duo trade bars against a backdrop of fireworks and four-wheelers, with cameos from notable figures like ATL Jacob.

“Global Spinning” is a standout track from Big Swerv, which hit #1 on Apple’s Hip-Hop/Rap Albums chart and #2 overall. Fans were eagerly anticipating the project, and it’s already receiving strong praise. The Source called it “a significant step forward both artistically and personally.” G Herbo has also made waves with recent interviews, appearing on Big Boy, Real 92.3, and WGCI.

Big Swerv launched with the video for “Candyman” and delivers a variety of tracks that showcase G Herbo’s signature sound. On “Ten,” featuring Sexyy Red, he drops an anthem for the ladies, while “In The A” reflects his strong connection with Atlanta, which has played a huge role in his career growth. Of course, he stays true to his Chicago roots with appearances from longtime collaborator Chief Keef on “No Pics.” The album also highlights rising talent like Rob49, Baby Drill, and Skilla Baby on tracks like the recently released “Shoot.”