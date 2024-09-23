Candy Crush Saga Taps Kimbra, TOKiMONSTA, and Łaszewo for New Beats

Candy Crush is kicking off its Music Season tournament in style by teaming up with three prominent artists—Kimbra, TOKiMONSTA, and Łaszewo—to release brand new tracks inspired by the game’s signature sounds. These songs, brought to life as “candified” music videos directed by renowned duo WATTS, offer a playful invitation for fans around the world to rediscover the joy of gaming.

This collaboration aligns with new research from Candy Crush’s creators, King, showing that 75% of American adults feel disconnected from their playful side. Additionally, 82% of respondents believe that incorporating daily play into their routine could significantly improve their well-being.

Dr. Jane McGonigal, a respected author, researcher, and game designer, highlights the importance of play in enhancing creativity, reducing stress, and bringing joy. “It’s simple—daily play allows us to feel good and be happy, with its benefits proven time and time again,” says Dr. McGonigal. “Music, like games, is a powerful tool for play. Whether you’re discovering new playlists, mixing tracks, or attending live shows, it helps us escape, unleash creativity, and fully embrace joy.”

As a pioneering force in mobile gaming since 2012, Candy Crush Saga invited Kimbra, TOKiMONSTA, and Łaszewo to remix the game’s iconic sounds, creating three new tracks that are available exclusively within the game:

Kimbra ft Candy Crush, “Honeycomb” — a nostalgic and explosive tune that weaves in signature “candified” game sounds.

— a nostalgic and explosive tune that weaves in signature “candified” game sounds. TOKiMONSTA ft Candy Crush, “Floating” — an electronic blend featuring Candy Crush elements like wobbling effects and accordions, pushing the boundaries of her genre.

— an electronic blend featuring Candy Crush elements like wobbling effects and accordions, pushing the boundaries of her genre. Łaszewo ft Candy Crush, “Too Sweet” — combines in-game audio with dynamic beats and playful lyrics, breaking the mold with its fresh sound.

Grammy-winning artist Kimbra expressed how working on this project resonated with her creative process. “I like to approach my work with a sense of curiosity and discovery—that playfulness is at the heart of my creativity. Sampling the Candy Crush sounds was a wonderful reminder of the joy and freedom that music allows, and it resulted in a track I’m proud to include on my upcoming album.”

These exciting new tracks come just as Candy Crush kicks off its third annual Music Season tournament. This global in-game event invites players to compete in music-themed challenges for special rewards. The top prize this year is the Sweet Sound Passport, an exclusive reward for the top 10 players, offering tickets to three concerts of their choice anywhere in the world.

Available in 21 countries and open to players over the age of 18 who have reached Level 25, the Candy Crush Music Season tournament continues to strengthen the game’s connections with the music world. In recent years, the game has collaborated with major artists, launched in-game music videos, previewed tracks before their general release, and even created limited-edition jewelry for tournament winners.

The tracks and music videos from Kimbra, TOKiMONSTA, and Łaszewo are now available to enjoy both in-game and across platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Candy Crush Saga is free to download on iOS and Android, allowing players everywhere to join in the fun.