Gen.G Esports Partners with Sports Brand Descente for 2024 League of Legends World Championship Uniform

Global esports organization Gen.G Esports has teamed up with renowned sports brand Descente to unveil a new team uniform for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship (Worlds). This collaboration marks Descente’s first foray into esports, as the company joins forces with Gen.G in the team’s quest to claim the 2024 Worlds title.

The new uniform, dubbed “Worlds White,” reflects Gen.G’s confidence and determination to win. Designed with input from the team, the uniform features both a jersey and a jacket. The standout design incorporates golden lines running through the uniform, highlighting the iconic Gen.G logo and symbolizing the organization’s ambition. One of the unique features of the jersey is the prominent scratch mark across the center, a nod to Gen.G’s tiger mascot, which represents the fierce fight required to achieve victory.

Fans can catch the first look at the new uniform on September 25, when it will be officially unveiled across Gen.G’s social media platforms. Gen.G Crew members will have early access to pre-order the uniform on the same day, while it will be available to the general public starting September 30 via Gen.G’s online store. Alongside the launch, Gen.G plans to enhance fan engagement by offering exclusive membership content and hosting viewing parties throughout the Worlds event.

This collaboration between Gen.G and Descente not only showcases a stylish uniform but also symbolizes the merging of traditional sports and esports, with both brands aiming to inspire athletes and fans alike.