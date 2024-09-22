MENACE Surpasses 250,000 Wishlists on Steam, Climbing into Top 100 Most-Wishlisted Games

The highly anticipated sci-fi tactical strategy game MENACE, developed by Overhype Studios, the creators of Battle Brothers, has officially crossed a major milestone. Just over a year after its initial reveal, MENACE has racked up more than 250,000 wishlists on Steam, securing its place among the platform’s top 100 most-wishlisted titles.

Building on the success of Battle Brothers, Overhype Studios is set to deliver another engaging tactical experience with MENACE. The game will soon be available in Early Access for PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store, bringing its blend of strategy and sci-fi action to eager players worldwide.

With such strong interest already, MENACE is shaping up to be a must-watch title in the tactical strategy genre.