EVERSPACE 2: Wrath of the Ancients Takes Off This May

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Space pilots, get ready. ROCKFISH Games has announced that EVERSPACE 2: Wrath of the Ancients will launch on May 12, 2025, across Steam, GOG, Xbox, and PlayStation. This long-awaited expansion to the acclaimed looter-shooter RPG promises an action-packed journey through uncharted galaxies.

Continuing the story of EVERSPACE 2, the new expansion introduces four brand-new star systems filled with hidden secrets, formidable foes, and intricate puzzles. Players can also look forward to a new playable spaceship that adds a unique playstyle powered by high-impact ability combos. The content-rich expansion brings additional side quests and post-game storylines to the Cluster 34 region, expanding the universe even further.

According to ROCKFISH Games CEO and Co-Founder Michael Schade, the team has poured everything into this release. “This massive expansion packages together much of what our community has been asking for: new places to explore, more enemies to fight, an additional spacecraft to master, and gear to discover,” said Schade.

To celebrate the launch, ROCKFISH will also release a digital soundtrack, a new artbook, and a console bundle, offering fans multiple ways to experience the universe of EVERSPACE 2.

Development of Wrath of the Ancients was partially funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany. Schade emphasized the importance of these grants in maintaining creative independence, especially for small to mid-sized studios. “Programs like these help keep the German games industry competitive on a global scale,” he said.

With the countdown officially on, spacefaring fans can soon dive into a galaxy teeming with danger, mystery, and adventure.